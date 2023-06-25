EXPLAINER: Ministry Of Transport Speaks On Speed Limiting And Monitoring Devices

An analysis by the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development, through its leading road safety agency, the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe, on the causes of Road Traffic Accidents showed that the main cause of fatalities was over-speeding which accounts for 37% of the fatalities.

About 92% of the established causes were due to human error, especially over-speeding. Likewise, Hon. Minister F.T. Mhona called for a National Road Safety Indaba that was held in January 2023, bringing together all transport stakeholders across the country.

The Indaba resolved to regulate Public Service Vehicle (PSV) speed to a maximum of 100km/hr. The PSVs must also be fitted with speed monitors and speed limiters so that they do not exceed this prescribed speed limit to ensure improved road safety.

Through Statutory Instrument 188 of 2023, the installation of speed-limiting devices has been made compulsory for Public Service Vehicles (PSVS) as this will go a long way in controlling over-speeding by PSV drivers.

This S.I. is meant to protect ordinary citizens i.e. commuters and other road users.

Over the years, Government has rehabilitated major highways such as Harare-Masvingo- Beitbridge, and Plumtree-Mutare, however, an unintended consequence of this development has been over-speeding by drivers on the good roads.

Therefore, speed regulation is an important strategy for improving the country’s road safety performance and saving lives.

2. What happens if the heavy vehicle owners and drivers do not comply with the new SI?

According to Section 5 of Statutory Instrument 188 of 2023, owners, operators and drivers who do not comply will be liable to a fine not exceeding level 5, or to a period of imprisonment not exceeding 6 months or both fine and imprisonment.

At the current Standard Scale of Fines provided for in S.I 14A of 2023, a level 5 fine is USD200.

To ensure compliance with the new S. I 118 of 2023, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development will not licence PSVS to operate without speed limiting and monitoring devices.

These vehicles will not be issued Certificates of Fitness by Vehicle Inspectorate Department and will not be issued Route Permits by the Road Motor Transportation Department.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment