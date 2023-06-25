Leonard Zhakata Celebrates 55th Birthday

Special day for me as I turn 55 years. I thank my lord, family, friends and fans. You have been so generous with your love over the years and you have supported my music through thick and thin. Today let me know, what’s your favorite song?

Zhakata was born on 25 June 1968 and is the only boy in a family of seven children.

He is married to Ruth and the couple has four children – Chamu Lionel, Angela Leossa, Petula Pepukai and Kanotonga Lennon.

Zhakata became the youngest and the first Zimbabwean solo musician to sell more than 100 000 copies of an album, Maruva Enyika.

He recently revealed that he struggled to release his Maruva Enyika album and had to push for two years, from 1992 to 1994 for the album to be released.

The album has the track, “Mugove”, which is considered by some local commentators one of the best songs ever released by a Zimbabwean musician.

