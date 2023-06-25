Leonard Zhakata Celebrates 55th Birthday

Leonard Zhakata Celebrates 55th Birthday3 minutes ago
Celebrated Zimbabwean musician Karikoga Leonard Zhakata is celebrating his 55th birthday today, 25 June 2023.
In a post on his social media pages, Zhakata expressed his gratitude to his fans, friends, and family for their love and support throughout his long musical career.
Zhakata for hits that include Mugove, Hupenyu Mutoro, Gomba Remarara, Sakunatsa, Batai Mazwi, Pane Ziya Pane Dovi, and Dairai Tenzi, to name but a few. He wrote:
Special day for me as I turn 55 years. I thank my lord, family, friends and fans. You have been so generous with your love over the years and you have supported my music through thick and thin. Today let me know, what’s your favorite song?
Zhakata was born on 25 June 1968 and is the only boy in a family of seven children.
He is married to Ruth and the couple has four children – Chamu Lionel, Angela Leossa, Petula Pepukai and Kanotonga Lennon.
Zhakata became the youngest and the first Zimbabwean solo musician to sell more than 100 000 copies of an album, Maruva Enyika.
He recently revealed that he struggled to release his Maruva Enyika album and had to push for two years, from 1992 to 1994 for the album to be released.
The album has the track, “Mugove”, which is considered by some local commentators one of the best songs ever released by a Zimbabwean musician.
