Teachers' Union Leader Suspended Over ZANU PF Links

7 minutes ago

The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) has suspended one of its members in Masvingo over suspected links to ZANU PF-linked groups.

ARTUZ Masvingo provincial spokesperson Kudakwashe Runeso was suspended for allegedly participating in activities organised by ZANU PF’s shadowy groups.

Several ZANU PF-linked groups such as Teachers4ED and the Forever Associate Zimbabwe (FAZ) have sprouted to push for President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s re-election.

