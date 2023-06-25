Teachers' Union Leader Suspended Over ZANU PF Links

Teachers' Union Leader Suspended Over ZANU PF Links7 minutes ago
The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) has suspended one of its members in Masvingo over suspected links to ZANU PF-linked groups.
ARTUZ Masvingo provincial spokesperson Kudakwashe Runeso was suspended for allegedly participating in activities organised by ZANU PF’s shadowy groups.
Several ZANU PF-linked groups such as Teachers4ED and the Forever Associate Zimbabwe (FAZ) have sprouted to push for President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s re-election.
A suspension letter addressed to Runesu seen by The Standard showed that the union leader was being removed from his post with immediate effect pending further investigations. Part of the letter reads:
Having received a report from Masvingo provincial leadership on your involvement in working with retrogressive groupings created by the state to thwart and undermine unions, a decision of you being suspended from being an ARTUZ member and from your current position as the Masvingo provincial spokesperson has been adopted.
This suspension is with immediate effect and you shall be served with dates and all relevant material to prepare for your disciplinary hearing.
ARTUZ president Obert Masaraure confirmed Runesu’s suspension. He said:
I am told by our secretary general (Robson Chere) that they received a recommendation to suspend the member from Masvingo province.
It is alleged that the member was engaging in conduct that is inimical to the values of the union.
Investigations are ongoing and a disciplinary hearing will be conducted.
ARTUZ was founded in 2002 and advocates for the rights and welfare of rural teachers and promotes quality education for all children in Zimbabwe.
More: Pindula News