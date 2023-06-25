ZANU PF Launches Election Manifesto

In Harare, where I live, there is no collection of waste. People struggle to get water. CCC or other parties should go.

We must vote for our own councillors so that ZANU PF, which has the focus and people’s interests at heart, will deliver. We are a people-centred party.

Mnangagwa said under his administration, Zimbabwe has attained food self-sufficiency.

He said the government was giving free inputs such as seeds and fertiliser to three million households and loans to “big farmers”.

Mnangagwa said to combat climate change, his government was building dams in all the provinces.

He also said the government has resolved the fuel crisis as fuel is now available at service stations around the country.

The ZANU PF leader added that electricity availability had improved after the government built two more power units (7 and 8) at Hwange with a US$1.34 billion loan from China.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment