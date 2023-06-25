ZEC Says To Gazette Full Candidate List On Friday

Silaigwana said after gazetting the final list of candidates, ZEC will then start distributing the final voters’ roll to all approved candidates.

The list of all polling stations is expected to be published two days after the unveiling of candidates.

Elections for the National Council of Chiefs will then follow a day later. Said Silaigwana:

The candidates will start receiving the voters’ roll when the commission has completed compiling submissions of all the candidates from provinces and districts. It is also important to note that candidates will be issued with voters’ rolls specific to their area of contest. There are 6 598 523 voters on the voters’ roll.

Silaigwana said ZEC had so far accredited 30 local observers for the elections. He said:

Please, note that the accreditation of election observers commenced on June 20. As of June 22, 30 local observers had been accredited. No foreign observers have been accredited so far. Applications by prospective observers should be made no later than August 19.

Meanwhile, ZANU PF has so far won 74 local authority seats after other political parties failed to field candidates in the wards.

