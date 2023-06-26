ANC Says Illegal Immigrants A Burden On South Africa's Fiscus

ANC Says Illegal Immigrants A Burden On South Africa's Fiscus5 minutes ago
South Africa’s ruling party, the African National Congress (ANC) has said illegal migrants are putting a heavy strain on the country’s fiscus with adverse effects on service delivery and high unemployment, among other things.
Mbalula made the remarks while addressing the ANC 9th Western Cape Provincial Conference over the weekend.
He said the issue of illegal migrants has been a ticking time bomb for the country. Mbalula said:
Illegal immigrants put a heavy strain on the fiscus with adverse effects on service delivery, the overstretched health sector, high unemployment and poverty.
Illegal immigrants have been a ticking time bomb for the country, which has been an albatross of the ANC-led government to accelerate service delivery at a faster pace and the outbreak of violence as attested to by the violent attacks in Diepsloot on June 21.
Mbalula implored communities to exercise restraint and avoid damage to property and life.
Last week Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi briefed the ANC’s national working committee (NWC) on migration.
He suggested changes to immigration policies, including amendment proposals on citizenship, immigration and refugee protection.
Mbalula said the ANC’s NWC noted the briefing and emphasised the need for a balance between national interests and international solidarity, particularly within the Pan-African context.
On 07 June, this year, Motsoaledi extended the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP), which would have expired at the end of June, to 31 December 2023.
The extension of the ZEP permit means that holders can enter and leave South Africa provided they comply with all other requirements for crossing the border.
More: Pindula News