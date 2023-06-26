ANC Says Illegal Immigrants A Burden On South Africa's Fiscus

5 minutes ago

South Africa’s ruling party, the African National Congress (ANC) has said illegal migrants are putting a heavy strain on the country’s fiscus with adverse effects on service delivery and high unemployment, among other things.

Mbalula made the remarks while addressing the ANC 9th Western Cape Provincial Conference over the weekend.

He said the issue of illegal migrants has been a ticking time bomb for the country. Mbalula said:

Feedback