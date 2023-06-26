PSL Matches Resume As CAPS United Use Barbourfields Stadium As Home Venue

PSL Matches Resume As CAPS United Use Barbourfields Stadium As Home Venue7 minutes ago
Premier Soccer League (PSL) matches resume this coming weekend after a three-week suspension that was necessitated by a stadium crisis.
On 07 June, the PSL suspended topflight matches to allow maintenance work on water reticulation to be carried out at the National Sports Stadium.
The National Sports Stadium, which is managed by the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC), was home to eight teams, almost half the number of teams in the 18-team league.
PSL matches will be played across Saturday 01 July and Sunday 02 July with both the National Sports Stadium and Rufaro Stadium not yet ready to host matches.
Below are the Matchday 13 fixtures in full:
Saturday 01 July 2023
Bulawayo Chiefs vs Green Fuel (Luveve Stadium)
Manica Diamonds vs Sheasham (Gibbo Stadium)
FC Platinum vs Chicken Inn (Mandava Stadium)
Ngezi Platinum Stars vs Hwange (Baobab Stadium)
ZPC Kariba vs Yadah (Nyamhunga Stadium)
Sunday 02 July 2023
Black Rhinos vs Dynamos (Bata Stadium)
CAPS United vs Highlanders (Barbourfields Stadium)
Triangle United vs Cranborne Bullets (Gibbo Stadium)
Herentals College vs Simba Bhora (Mandava Stadium)
All matches kick off at 3 PM.
More: Pindula News