PSL Matches Resume As CAPS United Use Barbourfields Stadium As Home Venue

7 minutes ago

Premier Soccer League (PSL) matches resume this coming weekend after a three-week suspension that was necessitated by a stadium crisis.

On 07 June, the PSL suspended topflight matches to allow maintenance work on water reticulation to be carried out at the National Sports Stadium.

The National Sports Stadium, which is managed by the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC), was home to eight teams, almost half the number of teams in the 18-team league.

Feedback