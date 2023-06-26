Robert Chapman Axes 2 Officials Over CCC Links

Robert Chapman Axes 2 Officials Over CCC Links7 minutes ago
The opposition Democratic Union of Zimbabwe (DUZ) Party, led by Robert Chapman, has expelled two senior members over their suspected links to the Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC).
The axed members are the party provincial secretary for Bulawayo Philani Gama and Lloyd Masiya from the same province.
The expulsion letter signed by DUZ secretary-general Pishai Muchauraya read in part:
With immediate effect, this note serves to notify you of your expulsion from the Democratic Union of Zimbabwe for acts of gross misconduct and behaviour inconsistent with the values of the party and its code of conduct. More heads will roll.
NewsDay cited a Party insider as saying the duo was expelled after urging Chapman to back CCC leader Nelson Chamisa’s presidential candidature.
Chapman withdrew from the presidential race despite his nomination papers having been approved by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) on 21 June.
He cited financial constraints, limited time until the voting day to address challenges around the voters’ roll, and extreme political polarisation as some of his reasons for withdrawing.
