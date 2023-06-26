Tapiwa Makore’s Father, Munyaradzi Runs For Office On A CCC Ticket

4 minutes ago

The father of Tapiwa Makore, the boy from Murehwa who was murdered allegedly for ritual purposes in September 2020, is now running for office in the Murehwa North constituency.

Munyaradzi Makore filed his nomination papers and will be standing as a council candidate for Ward 3 under the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) ticket in the upcoming general elections.

Speaking to NewsDay, Makore said he is looking forward to contesting in an election for the first time. He said:

