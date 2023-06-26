Tapiwa Makore’s Father, Munyaradzi Runs For Office On A CCC Ticket

Tapiwa Makore’s Father, Munyaradzi Runs For Office On A CCC Ticket4 minutes ago
The father of Tapiwa Makore, the boy from Murehwa who was murdered allegedly for ritual purposes in September 2020, is now running for office in the Murehwa North constituency.
Munyaradzi Makore filed his nomination papers and will be standing as a council candidate for Ward 3 under the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) ticket in the upcoming general elections.
Speaking to NewsDay, Makore said he is looking forward to contesting in an election for the first time. He said:
I have to work hard in mobilising support and making sure that we get the desired results.
Makore was the MDC Alliance branch chairperson in Murehwa North before the party rebranded to CCC.
Tapiwa was buried on 29 March 2021 at the Makore family home in Nyamutumbu Village, Murehwa, more than six months after his gruesome murder.
The boy was buried without some of his body parts principally his skull after investigators failed to locate it.
Former Health Minister, David Parirenyatwa, who was identified as the chief mourner thanked the scores of mourners who attended the burial for their political tolerance.
Senior Zanu PF figures who were present at Tapiwa’s burial include Parirenyatwa, who is a Politburo member, Mashonaland East Minister Apollonia Munzverengwi, Housing Minister Daniel Garwe and Chief Mangwende, the Murehwa senator.
More: Pindula News