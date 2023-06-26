Zimbabwean Widows Plead For Opportunities In Private Sector

We want industrial opportunities. We want the government to assist us on the issue of pensions, and estates.

We want opportunities where factories are open for widows to work. We also want these widows to further their education at universities.

Some need capacitation workshops on what to do with what their husbands left them.

There are times when widows get mentally disturbed and not to endure such is through the grace of God.

If the government makes the Widows’ day a public holiday to recognize the widows.

We need to be recognized and celebrated because taking care of children after the passing of their father is heroic.

We endure the challenges of relatives taking all the deceased’s estate, alongside even being stripped of our dignity.

We see from way back, widows did not have support. Once the husband dies, one would be left alone, and disadvantaged, the support system collapsed, and no one to understand her. It is like being buried with your husband.