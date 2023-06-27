Pindula|Search Pindula
BET Awards: Burna Boy, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Receive Accolades

4 minutes ago
Tue, 27 Jun 2023 04:37:32 GMT
Nigerian musician Burna Boy emerged as one of the winners at the recently concluded BET Awards festival while the movie “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, which features Zimbabwean actress Danai Gurira, was awarded the Best Movie title.

The 50th anniversary of hip-hop was celebrated at the BET Awards in LA on June 26, 2023, with tributes to legends and new talent. Migos’ Quavo and Offset performed “Bad and Boujee” in honour of Takeoff, who had passed away. Performers paid tribute to Tupac, Notorious B.I.G., Biz Markie, and Pop Smoke throughout the night.

Few awards were given during the show, with BET and Kid Capri keeping the focus on the music. Busta Rhymes received the Lifetime Achievement Award, handed to him by Swizz Beatz. Busta Rhymes is known for his pioneering role in hip-hop and seven Top 10 Billboard Hot 100 hits.

Here are the winners of some of the other awards:

  1. Album of the Year: “Renaissance” by Beyoncé and “SOS” by Sza (tie)
  2. Best Female R&B/Pop Artist: Sza
  3. Best Male R&B/Pop Artist: Chris Brown and Usher (tie)
  4. Best Group: Drake & 21 Savage
  5. Best Collaboration: “Wait For U” by Future feat. Drake & Tems
  6. Best Female Hip Hop Artist: Latto
  7. Best Male Hip Hop Artist: Kendrick Lamar
  8. Video of the Year: “Kill Bill” by Sza
  9. Video Director of the Year: Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor
  10. Best New Artist: Coco Jones
  11. Viewer’s Choice Award: “Break My Soul” by Beyoncé
  12. Best International Act: Burna Boy (Nigeria)
  13. BET Her: “Break My Soul” by Beyoncé
  14. Best Movie: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
  15. Best Actor: Damson Idris
  16. Best Actress: Angela Bassett
  17. YoungStars Award: Marsai Martin
  18. Sportswoman of the Year Award: Angel Reese
  19. Sportsman of the Year Award: Jalen Hurts

