BET Awards: Burna Boy, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Receive Accolades

4 minutes ago

Nigerian musician Burna Boy emerged as one of the winners at the recently concluded BET Awards festival while the movie “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, which features Zimbabwean actress Danai Gurira, was awarded the Best Movie title.

The 50th anniversary of hip-hop was celebrated at the BET Awards in LA on June 26, 2023, with tributes to legends and new talent. Migos’ Quavo and Offset performed “Bad and Boujee” in honour of Takeoff, who had passed away. Performers paid tribute to Tupac, Notorious B.I.G., Biz Markie, and Pop Smoke throughout the night.

Few awards were given during the show, with BET and Kid Capri keeping the focus on the music. Busta Rhymes received the Lifetime Achievement Award, handed to him by Swizz Beatz. Busta Rhymes is known for his pioneering role in hip-hop and seven Top 10 Billboard Hot 100 hits.

Feedback