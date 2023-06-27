Finance Ministry Reminds ZIMRA That 50% Of Corporate Tax Is Paid In ZWL

Furthermore, it was advised that, where the law requires the tax liability to be paid in local currency taxpayers are compelled to settle such tax obligations exclusively in local currency and therefore, Government will not accept any payments in USD or any other foreign currency for the portion of corporate income tax due in local currency for the June QPD.

It should be noted that the usual statutory penalties for late payment of taxes due will be vigorously applied. However, to avoid any tax arbitrage by taxpayers, the 50% tax obligation payable in local currency will be converted at the Wholesale Auction Exchange Rate prevailing on the date when the tax fell due.

Please be guided accordingly.

