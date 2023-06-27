Update On Ran Mine Accident: Two Miners Found Dead

Update On Ran Mine Accident: Two Miners Found Dead9 minutes ago
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has reported that two artisanal miners who were trapped in Ran Mine located in Bindura have been found dead. They were retrieved on June 24, 2023.
The mine collapsed o June 22, 2023, in the afternoon. At that time, it was suspected that several artisanal miners had died in the incident. In an update seen by Pindula News, the ZRP also revealed that they suspect that five more miners are still trapped inside the mine. The Reads the update:
Update on mine trapping incident at Ran Mine, Bindura. On 24/06/23, two bodies of the trapped artisanal miners were retrieved. It is being suspected that five other artisanal miners remain trapped in the mine.Feedback
The same shaft was previously the site of an incident in November 2020 where 12 people lost their lives.
Gold mine collapses are frequent in Zimbabwe, especially in small-scale operations. These accidents are due to unstable ground conditions, inadequate safety equipment, and poor mining practices. In some instances, collapses cause injuries, fatalities, and environmental damage. The government and mining stakeholders have been working together to enhance safety regulations and provide training and equipment to miners, but limited resources and enforcement issues challenge these efforts.
