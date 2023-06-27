Update On Ran Mine Accident: Two Miners Found Dead

9 minutes ago

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has reported that two artisanal miners who were trapped in Ran Mine located in Bindura have been found dead. They were retrieved on June 24, 2023.

The mine collapsed o June 22, 2023, in the afternoon. At that time, it was suspected that several artisanal miners had died in the incident. In an update seen by Pindula News, the ZRP also revealed that they suspect that five more miners are still trapped inside the mine. The Reads the update: