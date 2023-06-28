Darikwa Joins Apollon Limassol In Cyprus With Shingi Kawondera's Help

Darikwa Joins Apollon Limassol In Cyprus With Shingi Kawondera's Help7 minutes ago
Zimbabwean international defender Tendayi Darikwa has signed a two-year deal with Apollon Limassol in Cyprus, with the help of former Warriors forward Shingi Kawondera. Read the club’s website:
Apollon Football announces the agreement in principle with Tendayi Darikwa until May 2025.
The 31-year-old has spent his entire career in England playing for Chesterfield, Burnley, Nottingham Forest and Wigan, making over 350 appearances in League Two, League One and the Championship.
Kawondera, who played most of his club football in Cyprus, introduced Darikwa to the France-based Home Football Life Management agency, which has targeted a number of Zimbabwean players with the potential to play in Europe.
Darikwa led a Wigan side that suffered financial challenges, including the club’s failure to pay its players, as they were relegated from the SkyBet Championship last season. He served Wigan for two-and-a-half seasons, playing in over 116 games.
Apollon Limassol finished fifth in the Cypriot First Division last season. The agency believes that Darikwa’s skills will see him do well in Cyprus and attract interest from Turkey.
