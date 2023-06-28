Darikwa Joins Apollon Limassol In Cyprus With Shingi Kawondera's Help

Darikwa had spent his entire career in England, playing for Chesterfield, Burnley, Nottingham Forest, and Wigan.

Kawondera, who played most of his club football in Cyprus, introduced Darikwa to the France-based Home Football Life Management agency, which has targeted a number of Zimbabwean players with the potential to play in Europe.

Darikwa led a Wigan side that suffered financial challenges, including the club’s failure to pay its players, as they were relegated from the SkyBet Championship last season. He served Wigan for two-and-a-half seasons, playing in over 116 games.

Apollon Limassol finished fifth in the Cypriot First Division last season. The agency believes that Darikwa’s skills will see him do well in Cyprus and attract interest from Turkey.

Tags

Leave a Comment