Man With Mental Health Condition Killed After Being Mistaken For A Thief

A man with a mental health condition from Chinhoyi died in May due to injuries sustained in an assault by four members of a neighbourhood watch committee in Harare, who mistook him for a thief.

The four accused, Donald Jamela (69), Tinashe Jamela (27), Roy Mujaho (29), and Thembalami Jamela (28), appeared before Harare magistrate Munashe Chibanda on Friday and are facing a murder charge. They were granted bail of $150,000 each and are expected to return to court on August 23.

What Happened?

The incident occurred on May 1, 2023, when the deceased, Itai Mwandicheya, arrived at his uncle’s residence in Cranborne, Harare. When he did not receive a response, he went to a nearby vending stall to seek shelter for the night.

