Man With Mental Health Condition Killed After Being Mistaken For A Thief
A man with a mental health condition from Chinhoyi died in May due to injuries sustained in an assault by four members of a neighbourhood watch committee in Harare, who mistook him for a thief.
The four accused, Donald Jamela (69), Tinashe Jamela (27), Roy Mujaho (29), and Thembalami Jamela (28), appeared before Harare magistrate Munashe Chibanda on Friday and are facing a murder charge. They were granted bail of $150,000 each and are expected to return to court on August 23.
What Happened?
The incident occurred on May 1, 2023, when the deceased, Itai Mwandicheya, arrived at his uncle’s residence in Cranborne, Harare. When he did not receive a response, he went to a nearby vending stall to seek shelter for the night.
At around 0100 hours, he was approached by the accused who were on patrol in the neighbourhood and subsequently assaulted him with baton sticks, causing serious injuries.
Mwandicheya was taken to his uncle’s place after the accused contacted him and confirmed his identity. Mwandicheya left Harare for Kwekwe to visit his aunt on May 2, 2023, but succumbed to his injuries on May 5.
Following a police report, the accused were apprehended and charged with murder.