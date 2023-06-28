ZEP Termination Declared Unlawful, Unconstitutional, Invalid

It further requires a careful assessment of the current conditions in Zimbabwe.

Before this court, there is simply no admissible evidence from the Minister on whether he took these considerations into account and how.

The case was brought by the Helen Suzman Foundation and the Consortium for Refugees and Migrants in South Africa after the minister announced the end of the programme in 2021.

What now?

The judges granted an interdict, stopping any action being taken against ZEP holders, pending a review of the minister’s decision.

Pending the outcome of that process, the permits will remain valid for another 12 months until the end of June 2024, and ZEP holders will be protected from arrest and deportation.

