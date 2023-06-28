Zimbabwe Experiencing Its 3rd Hyperinflation In 15 Years: American Economist

Zimbabwe is facing significant economic challenges due to rising inflation, leading to a decline in the value of its currency and difficulties accessing basic necessities such as food and healthcare.

The government has implemented measures to address these issues, but inflation continues to rise. In June, annual inflation more than doubled from 86.5% to 175.5%, with food inflation rising by 104%.

The upcoming elections in August have put a spotlight on the economy, which is considered the biggest challenge to the ruling party’s reelection. Economist Steve Hanke predicts that the high inflation rate may hinder President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s chances of retaining power. He added:

Mnangagwa and the Zanu-PF party are doing everything in their power to rig the election.

Zimbabwe goes to the polls on August 23 to elect a new president, senators, members of Parliament (MPs) and councillors.

The southern African nation previously recorded inflation in 2008 and 2020. In 2008 Zimbabwe experienced one of the worst cases of hyperinflation ever, with estimated annual inflation at one point of 500 billion percent, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

