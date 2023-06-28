Zimbabwean Boxer Charles Manyuchi Announces Retirement

The fight has since been dubbed the Grand Finale as I will be exiting the boxing stage after the fight. But I cannot say much at the moment as I am occupied, busy with the modalities of the upcoming fight.

I have to prepare well for this fight. I know the responsibility that I will be carrying on my shoulders. This is going to be my last fight and I should leave the stage with honour and dignity.

That means I will spend most of my time in the coming weeks doing training. I need to spend more time in the gym preparing for the bout.

I will discuss everything in detail when I have my last fight. I am very happy and I have been very lucky to have tested glory in the ring.

This is a sport that changed me in terms of personality and everything and I should also honour the game.

Two other title fights featuring boxers from the Charles Manyuchi Boxing Academy will also be held on the same bill. Manyuchi will defend his WBF title, and after the fight, he is scheduled to receive honorary replica belts from all the organisations whose titles he has won. Manyuchi, who has won the ABU, WBC silver, and WBF titles, has a pro record of 25-4-1.

