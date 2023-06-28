ZINWA Implementing USD Indexed Tariffs From June 1, 2023

ZINWA Implementing USD Indexed Tariffs From June 1, 20235 minutes ago
The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) has announced that it is implementing United States Dollar (USD) indexed tariffs effective from June 1, 2023.
ZINWA cited exchange rate fluctuations that have resulted in significant increases in the prices of essential goods and services required for sustainable service delivery in local currency as the reason for the move. These goods and services include fuel, spares, water treatment chemicals, electricity, maintenance of vehicles and equipment, and statutory obligations. Reads the statement:
In line with the Government position on the use of multi-currencies and the need to promote the use of the local currency, clients are free to settle their bills using their currency of choice, using the prevailing auction rate on the day of payment. The introduction of USD-indexed tariffs is a commendable move by ZINWA, as it seeks to preserve the value of water bills in light of the current economic conditions in Zimbabwe.Feedback
The new tariff system applies to both raw and clear (treated) water clients, with all outstanding balances converted to USD to preserve the value of monies owed to ZINWA. The authority has informed clients of this development through individual letters.
Clients are free to settle their bills using their preferred currency, using the prevailing auction rate on the day of payment.
