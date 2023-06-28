ZINWA Implementing USD Indexed Tariffs From June 1, 2023

5 minutes ago

The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) has announced that it is implementing United States Dollar (USD) indexed tariffs effective from June 1, 2023.

ZINWA cited exchange rate fluctuations that have resulted in significant increases in the prices of essential goods and services required for sustainable service delivery in local currency as the reason for the move. These goods and services include fuel, spares, water treatment chemicals, electricity, maintenance of vehicles and equipment, and statutory obligations. Reads the statement: