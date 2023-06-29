ERC Denies ZANU PF's Foreign Funding Claim

8 minutes ago

The Election Resource Centre (ERC), an independent election watchdog, has denied claims made by Zimbabwe’s ruling party, ZANU PF, that it received foreign funding from the West to train election agents. The ERC stated that training election agents was not part of its mandate.

ZANU PF’s finance boss, Patrick Chinamasa, claimed that ERC and the Zimbabwe Election Support Network (Zesn) had received foreign funding to train election agents, allegedly provided by the United Kingdom, France, Australia, USAID, Sweden, the United States embassy in Harare, US-based National Democratic Institute and the European Union.

The ERC refuted these claims, stating that it was neither aware of the donation nor part of such a programme as alleged by ZANU PF. Said the election watchdog in a statement:

Feedback