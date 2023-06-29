Ex-Cop Reaches Out To President Mnangagwa Over Victimisation After Exposing Corruption

THE MINISTER OF HOME AFFAIRS AND CULTURAL HERITAGE

CC

THE SECRETARY OF JUDICIAL SERVICES MINISTERY OF JUSTICE AND LEGAL AFFAIRS

CC

CHAIRPERSON OF ZIMBABWE ANTI CORRUPTION COMMISSION

CC

THE COMMISSIONER GENERAL OF POLICE POLICE GENERAL HEADQUARTERS.

RE: VICTIMIZATION AT WORKPLACE AFTER EXPOSING CORRUPTION.

Sir

1. I am a male adult residing at House number 10, Phakama, Harrisvale, Bulawayo. I am not employed. I am a former Police Inspector in the ZIMBABWE REPUBLIC POLICE where I served loyally for 25 years before I was fired in 2016 for allegedly deserting the service.

2. On the 24th of December 2010, while I was on duty and in Police uniform, I was knocked down by a commuter omnibus at Bylawayo Country Bus Terminus. I was stationed at Njube Police Station and I was walking off the road.

3. The accident was attended by Police Officers from Bulawayo Traffic West, Traffic Accident Book number 860/2010 refers.

4. The Police Officers falsified evidence to exonerate the commuter omnibus Driver Mbekezeli Moyo from blame. Among other falsifications, the police officers moved the point of impact from off the road to the middle of the road and concluded that I was knocked down while walking in the middle of the road and therefore I was a negligent pedestrian.

5. The Police took the docket to Western Commonage Court Area Public Prosecutor Mr. Ndebele who declined to prosecute before he heard my version of the story because I was not at court as I was lying on death bed in Hospital.

6. When I could walk with the aid of a walking stick after two months in Hospital, I went to Bulawayo Traffic West to enquire about the position of the case where upon my arrival, I was told that Prosecution was declined as I was a negligent pedestrian.

7. I made complaints at the Police station, District and Provincial Headquarters but my Complaints were ignored.

8. I then made a complaint at Police General Headquarters and a team comprising then superintendent Ngazimbi, then Inspector Mazhara and then Assistant Kamera was dispatched from Police General Headquarters to Bulawayo to investigate the complaint.

9. The team recommended that five Police officers then Inspector Dube, then Inspector Mutyavaviri, then Assistant Inspector Chimombe, then Assistant Inspector Mutale and then Sergeant Mbewe be arrested both for corruption and for Performing duty in an improper manner. Bulawayo Provincial Police Bosses were tasked to arrest the five officers and take them to court but they were sympathising with them.

10. In the criminal trials, the police took the accused to Tredgold Magistrates Court during my absence the Public Prosecutor declined to prosecute the matters. This was despite that he had not heard both my version of the story and the versions of the investigating team from POLICE GENERAL HEADQUARTERS.

11 In the disciplinary hearings under the Police Act, only Assistant Inspector Mutale who was the qualified Traffic Accident Evaluator was convicted after he admitted to Falsifying facts and figures in Traffic Evaluation Report.

All the other accused police officers were acquitted under unclear circumstances. During the trial of Sergeant Mbewe before then-superintendent Moyo, after I had testified, both Superintendent Moyo and the Public prosecutor said that there was no need to call other state witnesses because my testimony was overwhelming. They then postponed the matter to another date when defence witnesses who were also Working with the accused were allowed to testify in defence of the accused. The Accused were then acquitted after the court said there was no evidence. I lodged a Complaint at Bulawayo Provincial Headquarters but it fell on deaf ears. I had to stop Lodging complaints after there was bad blood between the Provincial bosses and myself after the former accused the latter of taking complaints to Police General Headquarters bypassing them.

12. In 2015, I was diagnosed with a 10,7 cm liver lesion after post-accident chest pains Persisted.

13. While I was undergoing treatment, I was in July 2016 transferred to Nyamapanda at a time doctors were saying that my liver could stop functioning at any time.

14. I approached POLICE GENERAL HEADQUARTERS and requested that the transfer be reversed on medical grounds since there were no medical facilities in Nyamapanda that Could treat my condition.

15 Former COMMISSIONER GENERAL of Police Augustine Chihuri convened a Medical Board to examine me to get recommendations as to the way forward.

16. The Medical Board entry 54/2016 as per Bulawayo Provincial Medical Board Register was initiated. While undergoing examination, false evidence was gathered and a conclusion was reached that I had deserted yet I was staying at Block 3/3, Ross Camp.

For them to fire me, they chose one Inspector Dennis Tapiwa Pfumbirai and told Him to write a false statement saying that he was told by my wife that she did not know where I was. This Dennis Tapiwa Pfumbirai took the General Record Book to get the particulars of my wife. Unfortunately, when he took the General Record Book, it had not been amended to show the particulars of my current wife as I had Recently divorced and remarried another wife. The false evidence of my former wife Is the evidence that was used to fire me.

17. After I was fired, I asked Police General Headquarters to take me for a hearing but they Were not willing to do so.

18. With the advent of the new dispensation in 2017, on the 28th of December 2017, I wrote a letter to the current Commissioner GENERAL of POLICE requesting to be Tried. He replied to me on the 28th of March 2018 accepting my request.

19. Then Chief Inspector Mutsengi was then tasked to investigate the circumstances around my desertion after which he attached a statement stating that there was no evidence to allege desertion.

20. On the 8th of October 2018, I was served to appear in court. That court sat before it was abandoned in 2019. Between 2022 and today, they summon me for court but It’s not kicking off. In early 2023, I went to Harare Magistrates Court to find out why the matter is not being finalised. I was told that the Police are serving me to appear But there is no docket at court. Police are just serving me and then postponing the Date just to buy time. The docket is being held by Officer Commanding Chitungwiza District Chief Superintendent Muguti but is not willing to have the matter tried.

21. According to the Constitution of ZIMBABWE everyone is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty. The Police are denying me the chance to be at work pending a hearing.

I was injured while on national duty but I am failing to access treatment as my salary Was stopped while I was lying on my deathbed. All my children have stopped going To school since I can not afford school fees.

22. I, therefore, implore His EXCELLENCE to intervene to cause the trial to be done. I also appeal to the Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage to also intervene. I also appeal to the Chairperson of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission to look into This matter because I am a victimized whistleblower. I am being victimized for exposing corruption. If this matter is not dealt with, it will be difficult to deal with corruption in the country.

23. I do hope that my letter will attract the attention of all stakeholders in order for corrective action to be taken.

Signed. 040571 Y EX INSPECTOR MUZA. CLACKSON

, CELL 0772755708.

Tags

Leave a Comment