Musician Paradzai Mesi Quits Drinking Beer

4 minutes ago

Paradzai Mesi, a sungura musician known for hits such as Tiri Huruva, has announced that he is quitting drinking beer. This follows calls from his fans to give up alcohol if he was serious about his music career.

Mesi has faced numerous challenges, including poverty and accusations of theft. However, he has received support from fellow musicians and fans, who have donated money and goods to help him.

Despite previously jokingly saying that he could not quit beer as it would affect families in the beer industry, Mesi has now pledged to stop drinking. He made the announcement in a recent post, saying that he realized that his drinking was causing him problems and that he wanted to focus on his music career. He said:

