PSMAS Cardholders Now Able To Access Medical Services At Health Institutions

5 minutes ago

Premier Service Medical Aid Society (PSMAS) cardholders are now able to access medical services at various hospitals and clinics following government intervention. As a result, 98 out of 121 PSMAS health facilities across the country are now offering full medical services, allowing the medical aid society to focus on providing health services to its clients, ZBC News reported.

The government intervened in May and took over PSMAS debts, providing a cash injection that led to the reopening of health facilities across the country. PSMAS has resolved to no longer collect co-payments from members beginning July 1st, to ensure universal access to healthcare services.

Premier Services Medical Investments -Executive Director for Health Services Dr Margaret Maulana said plans are already underway to upgrade the services offered in line with the government’s goal of ensuring universal access to healthcare services. Maulana said:

