UK Government Issues Zimbabwe Travel Advice, Lists Entry Requirements

The UK has an arms embargo against Zimbabwe, and it is illegal to take firearms into the country, even if intending to bring them back to the UK. The UK government further advised:

Those transiting through Zimbabwe should check with their airline or travel provider for transit requirements. Journalists intending to engage in journalistic activity must arrange prior accreditation through the Zimbabwean Embassy in London. The Zimbabwean Government uses a broad definition of journalism, which includes any form of interview, filming, or photography.

Zimbabwe will hold its general election on 23 August 2023. You should avoid any political gatherings or demonstrations. For more information see Political situation

Ensure you carry identification, so that you can produce it if required to do so by the security forces. Taking photographs of police, armed forces personnel, government buildings and of demonstrations and protests is not permitted. Always carry identity documentation or a copy of your passport. See Local laws and customs

Zimbabwe’s economic situation remains unpredictable. Both the Zimbabwe Dollar and US Dollar are currently used. This may change without notice. There is a shortage of physical cash so it is not always possible to make cash withdrawals using an international bank card. If attempting to use an international bank card for payment in supermarkets, shops and restaurants, ensure you state that you are using an international card to avoid overcharging on your account. You should check with your tour operator or hotel what payment methods will be accepted. See Money

Zimbabwe is currently experiencing electricity shortages resulting in extended periods without power. During blackouts, you should exercise a high degree of caution when driving as traffic lights may not be operational. Water rationing is being experienced in certain parts of the country. Contact your tour operator or hotel for latest updates.

Availability of fuel can be unreliable. Payment is usually made in cash; most filling stations do not accept international cards. See Road travel

There is a moderate level of crime in Zimbabwe. Remain vigilant, especially after dark, and make sure accommodation and vehicles are secure. See Safety and security

Holiday and business visas are available at the port of entry. Violations of visa conditions can lead to arrest. See Visas

Dual British-Zimbabwean nationals who travel to Zimbabwe must have a valid travel document to re-enter the United Kingdom. It’s not possible to re-enter the UK using a Zimbabwean passport or a Zimbabwe Temporary Travel document without a visa or entry clearance endorsed. See Dual nationals

The UK Air Safety List (ASL) lists all known airlines in Zimbabwe that do not meet international safety standards and are banned from operating commercial air services to, from, and within the UK. Check the UK Air Safety List when considering which airlines to fly with. The list is maintained by the Department for Transport, based on advice from the UK Civil Aviation Authority. British government employees travelling to and within Zimbabwe have been advised to use carriers that are not on the UK ASL. See Air travel

Although there’s no recent history of terrorism in Zimbabwe, attacks can’t be ruled out. See Terrorism

