Zimplats Opens Third Mining Concentrator To Expand Zimbabwe's Mining Capacity

This plant represents a significant milestone in the value-addition of mineral resources to promote a sustainable mining industry.

As we all know, value-addition and beneficiation are very key to our economic development, they create jobs, increase exports and generate revenue for the government. Therefore, it is our duty as a nation to promote and support industries that add value to our natural resources.

Zimplats also plans to develop a 110-megawatt solar power plant to power its facilities. In 2021, the firm announced plans to invest $1.8bn by 2028 in Zimbabwe’s mining facilities, including a base metal refinery and a sulfuric acid plant to increase production.

In 2021, Zimbabwe imported $4.3m worth of sulfuric acid and remains a significant fertilizer importer, despite having the potential to produce it locally. The government is prioritizing the creation of a fertilizer supply chain to help Zimbabwe achieve food security, and the treasury has set aside $22m to stimulate the creation of this supply chain, according to The Herald. Currently, the country has only one fertiliser producer, Zimbabwe Phosphate Industries.

