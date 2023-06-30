African Union Expert Engages Mnangagwa On "Patriotic Bill"

In a communique, MISA Zimbabwe said Commissioner Topsy-Sonoo warned that the Bill will have far-reaching consequences on freedom of expression and association in Zimbabwe if signed into law.

In her letter to Mnangagwa last week, the Commissioner advised that the proposed law will have the effect of curtailing the exercise of rights such as media freedom and freedom of expression, the right to privacy, access to information, freedom of conscience, political rights, freedom to demonstrate and petition, and freedom of assembly and association and will potentially cripple the work and mandate of non-governmental organisations.

The National Assembly passed the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Amendment Bill on 31 May 2023, with the Senate subsequently following suit.

The Patriotic Bill comes a few months after the passage of the Private Voluntary Organisations Amendment Bill, which is also awaiting presidential assent before it comes into effect.

Critics have warned that both Bills will curtail freedom of assembly, the right to free expression and the right to privacy, among other rights.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment