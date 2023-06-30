Gutu West "Independent Candidate 4 ED" Dies In Car Crash

A picture of Rwodzi’s car, which had overturned, has been circulating on social media.

The image was apparently captured at night, and below an inscription of Rwodzi’s full name on the car, appears “Gutu West: Independent Candidate 4 ED”.

A report by The Herald over a decade ago, described Colonel Christopher Mutonhori Rwodzi as a patriotic Zimbabwean who did not leave the country as others had done but had “put their country first by sticking it out”.

At the time, Rwodzi had a company in the milling industry called Mugandani Enterprises, which traded as Muga Foods.

