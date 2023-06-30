Kamungeremu Re-elected ZNCC President

6 minutes ago

Mike Kamungeremu, has been re-elected to serve a second term as the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) president, reported Business Times.

Kamungeremu, who is the Tendo Electronics managing director, was re-elected at ZNCC’s annual general meeting and was confirmed at the presidential dinner held Thursday night.

In his acceptance speech, Kamungeremu expressed gratitude to the ZNCC executive committee for their trust in re-electing him. He said:

