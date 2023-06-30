Kamungeremu Re-elected ZNCC President

Kamungeremu Re-elected ZNCC President6 minutes ago
Mike Kamungeremu, has been re-elected to serve a second term as the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) president, reported Business Times.
Kamungeremu, who is the Tendo Electronics managing director, was re-elected at ZNCC’s annual general meeting and was confirmed at the presidential dinner held Thursday night.
In his acceptance speech, Kamungeremu expressed gratitude to the ZNCC executive committee for their trust in re-electing him. He said:
I am humbled to be re-elected president of the ZNCC for a second term. It’s a show of confidence.
What I promise is the same energy, the same determination. I promise that for the next year, I will put my all into this.
Kamungeremu was first elected ZNCC president in July 2022 following the end of Tinashe Manzungu’s tenure.
He holds a Bachelor of Accountancy (Honours) Degree and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Zimbabwe.
Chalton Chambira, the general manager of Holiday Inn Bulawayo, was also re-elected as ZNCC deputy president.
More: Pindula News