"Musoro Wambuya Vako" - ED Insults People Accusing ZANU PF Of Being Undemocratic

In response, CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said Mnangagwa’s remarks were “unpresidential, unstatesmanlike and generally unacceptable language in polite company.”

Over the years, Mnangagwa has used public platforms to insult ZANU PF opponents and critics.

In 2015, when he was the Vice President, said if he was God, he would “deprive all those who do not support the revolutionary party of oxygen so that they all die. I mean MDC supporters and their leader Morgan Tsvangirai.”

On 23 June 2022, while addressing his ZANU PF supporters in Gweru, Mnangagwa characterized Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) activists as a bunch of people possessed by the Biblical demon named Legion.

In the Bible, “Legion” was used to refer to the group of demons, particularly those in two of three versions of the exorcism of the Gerasene demoniac, an account in the New Testament of an incident in which Jesus performs an exorcism.

