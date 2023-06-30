Opposition Leader Says Politics Now Highest-paying Job In Zimbabwe

Opposition Leader Says Politics Now Highest-paying Job In Zimbabwe4 minutes ago
The leader of the opposition Zimbabwe Socio-Economic Democrats (ZSD) party Nkosikhona Ndlovu says politics was now the highest-paying job in Zimbabwe.
Speaking to TellZim News, the Gweru-based politician said unending internal squabbles in ZANU PF, CCC and other political parties show that Zimbabwean politicians are greedy and are after self-enrichment. He said:
The most attractive and high-paying employment in Zimbabwe right now is Politics. The system is corrupt, and has promoted politics of personalities and self-enrichment.Feedback
This is why we see that currently the ruling party and opposition parties are infested with internal power squabbles, double candidature and toxic politics of “Pasi Nanhingi” and “Bhora Musango” as they all try to get in political positions.
The 2023 election is jam-packed with many aspirants wanting to feed from the fat cookie jar under ZANU PF where they get free benefits like vehicles, free land, housing stands, government loans and fuel coupons.
Once again, in the next 5 years, we will see more career politicians than servitude Leaders and zero progress both in local government and in parliament.
Unfortunately, our citizens are the biggest losers, many lives in the next 5 years will be destroyed.
Citizens will continue to suffer under the prevailing harsh economic environment.
Without political, judicial, military, governance and economic Reforms, Zimbabwe will continuously be on a destructive trajectory.
Ndlovu said his party, which was formed in 2018, was not going to be involved in this year’s elections.
