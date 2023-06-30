Premier Soccer League Break A Blessing In Disguise - Mapeza

The break came as a blessing in disguise for us because it gave us ample time to sort out a few things. We are going to face a good side with a good coach but we have been preparing for this game. They are former champions, but that won’t count for us. The right mentality and physic will play a key role for us on Saturday.

The Zvishavane-based club had a slow start that saw them fall behind Ngezi Platinum Stars and Highlanders.

On the PSL standings, FC Platinum are in fourth position with 21 points on their tally.

Ngezi Platinum Stars lead the back with 23 points, while Highlanders and Chicken Inn follow, respectively.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment