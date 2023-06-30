SA Opposition Leader Calls For Political And Electoral Reforms In Zimbabwe

5 minutes ago

Mmusi Maimane, the leader of Build One South Africa, a South African opposition party, has called for political and electoral reforms in Zimbabwe to democratise the country and ensure that the upcoming general elections are credible.

Responding to a ruling by the Pretoria High Court on the termination of Zimbabwe Exemption Permits (ZEPs), Maimane said South Africa has a role to defend democracy in Zimbabwe.

Maimane said the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission should make the voters’ roll digitally accessible to the public and also the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) must pledge not to be involved in elections.

Feedback