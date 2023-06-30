We Are Waiting For New Pay Package For Civil Servants - Minister Mavima

4 minutes ago

The Government is yet to come up with a new pay package for civil servants, a Cabinet Minister has said.

This follows reports that the Government was in the process of drawing a package that will see employees earn a minimum of US$400 when allowances are factored in.

But speaking to ZimLive on Thursday, Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Paul Mavima said that the Government has not come up with any salary package for its workers. He said:

