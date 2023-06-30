We Are Waiting For New Pay Package For Civil Servants - Minister Mavima

We Are Waiting For New Pay Package For Civil Servants - Minister Mavima4 minutes ago
The Government is yet to come up with a new pay package for civil servants, a Cabinet Minister has said.
This follows reports that the Government was in the process of drawing a package that will see employees earn a minimum of US$400 when allowances are factored in.
But speaking to ZimLive on Thursday, Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Paul Mavima said that the Government has not come up with any salary package for its workers. He said:
It’s a matter that we are seized with as a government and sooner rather than later, we are going to be having the meeting between the government and the workers team.
You will know as soon as the government has come up with a package for negotiation. That’s the only thing we are waiting for now.
The NJNC (National Joint Negotiating Council) meeting can take place anytime once we have come up with a package.
Civil servants earn US$250 in allowances and a regular wage of ZWL$100 000 which is about US$10 using the street rate which is the one widely used in the economy.
However, civil servants are demanding at least US$840 per month for the lowest-paid employee.
Last weekend, Mavima was quoted by State media as saying the Government was “looking at all possibilities” of cushioning civil servants, with a salary increase in Zimbabwe dollars and an adjustment of the US dollar allowance “imminent”. He said:
A pay rise is imminent; public service workers need to be paid handsomely so that they do their job well.
We, as Government, have an obligation to meet the needs of our workers so that they will not engage in corruption and “kungwavha-ngwavha” (hustling).
More: Pindula News