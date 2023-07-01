Family Shows Have A Special Place In My Heart - Macheso

Family Shows Have A Special Place In My Heart - Macheso6 minutes ago
Award-winning guitarist, lyricist, and dancer Alick Macheso says he values family shows and will always prioritise such gatherings as they are important for bonding.
The “King of Sungura” was speaking to H-Metro ahead of his performance at the Winter Warmer Family Bash at the Harare Gardens on Sunday. He said:
I have been performing for years now but family shows have a special place in my heart. I always love to see parents with their children enjoying our music in one place.Feedback
Most of our schedules are demanding, nhasi Baba vabuda neuko mai neuko kunoshava, and it is only at such events that they can get the chance to be together with their families.
The event on Sunday is expected to start as early as midday to enable children to attend. Said Macheso:
This is a family show and we should make sure that even children have a chance to see their favourite artists performing.
We are looking forward to it and we are inviting families to come in their numbers and have fun with their loved ones in one place.
It’s been a long time since we staged a family show at Harare Gardens and this will also come with special memories for us as musicians and the fans as well.
This venue is known for family shows and is very conducive, we are looking forward to seeing fans coming in their numbers.
More: Pindula News
Tags
Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals