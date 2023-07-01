Family Shows Have A Special Place In My Heart - Macheso

Most of our schedules are demanding, nhasi Baba vabuda neuko mai neuko kunoshava, and it is only at such events that they can get the chance to be together with their families.

The event on Sunday is expected to start as early as midday to enable children to attend. Said Macheso:

This is a family show and we should make sure that even children have a chance to see their favourite artists performing. We are looking forward to it and we are inviting families to come in their numbers and have fun with their loved ones in one place. It’s been a long time since we staged a family show at Harare Gardens and this will also come with special memories for us as musicians and the fans as well. This venue is known for family shows and is very conducive, we are looking forward to seeing fans coming in their numbers.

More: Pindula News

