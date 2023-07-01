Foul Play Suspected In An Accident That Killed Minister's Husband

My brother will be buried at Aaron’s Village, formerly known as Mushaike Stores in Farefields on Sunday around midday. The accident is mysterious. He drove on that road at least four times a week. He was driving a Toyota Landcruiser along a rehabilitated road. I went to the accident scene last night but could not make sense of it. We have lost the family’s vanguard. The accident is unspeakable. We got the news when a Police officer answered his phone and told us that an accident had occurred. The vehicle fell on its roof and he was trapped inside.

Mutonhori died after his vehicle, a Toyota Prado Landcruiser VX, plunged 18 metres into a dry riverbed on the 10km peg at Honeyspot along the Harare Highway.

He was the husband of the Deputy Minister of the Environment, Climate Change, Tourism and Hospitality industry, Barbra Rwodzi.

The couple has three children, two boys and a girl.

According to The Mirror, Mutonhori, a retired army Colonel, was contesting as an independent candidate against ZANU PF’s youth league deputy chairperson and incumbent legislature, John Paradza after he was disqualified before the party’s primary election.

He also had an altercation with ZANU PF Masvingo provincial chairperson Rabson Mavhenyengwa and secretary for commissariat Brian Munyoro on Wednesday last week at the nomination court.

The duo had instructed Mutonhori to remove a sticker branded Independent 4ED on his vehicle.

Mutonhori was Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) director in Zimbabwe and was the director of a security consultancy firm that he had established.

