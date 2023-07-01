Teachers' Zimbabwe Dollar Salary Plummet To US$13 - Unions

4 minutes ago

Teacher unions say their members can no longer report for work consistently due to financial incapacitation.

The Education Union of Zimbabwe (EUZ) has since written to the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare explaining the financial challenges teachers are facing and asking for an upward review of their earnings.

The letter, which was copied to the permanent secretary in the Public Service Ministry and the minister and permanent secretary in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, reads in part:

