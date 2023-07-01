Teachers' Zimbabwe Dollar Salary Plummet To US$13 - Unions

Teachers' Zimbabwe Dollar Salary Plummet To US$13 - Unions4 minutes ago
Teacher unions say their members can no longer report for work consistently due to financial incapacitation.
The Education Union of Zimbabwe (EUZ) has since written to the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare explaining the financial challenges teachers are facing and asking for an upward review of their earnings.
The letter, which was copied to the permanent secretary in the Public Service Ministry and the minister and permanent secretary in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, reads in part:
Our members in the rural areas have been long forgotten with a rural allowance of ZW$3 516 which is 72 US cents at interbank rate. Our members shall therefore not consistently report for duty until they are fully capacitated.
Teachers got a paltry ZW$70 311 in April 2023. Then, the interbank rate was at US$1:ZW$994.71 and could secure US$75. The interbank rate has since shot up to US$1:ZW$4 868 as at June 2023.
Prices of basic commodities have also spiraled at each upward review of the interbank rate.
The Consumer Council of Zimbabwe has confirmed that in May 2023, a family of 6 re[1]quires ZW$1 million to survive monthly from ZW$611 275 in April 2023.
Without an immediate review of teachers’ salaries, they cannot afford decent accommodation, transport, food and paying bills.
Amalgamated Rural Teachers’ Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) president Obert Masaraure told The NewsHawks that the future of the country’s education system is uncertain. Said Masaraure:
The future for the education sector in particular is bleak. We are witnessing a massive brain drain as workers, including teachers, are leaving Zimbabwe in search of greener pastures in the diaspora.
Those who are unfortunate enough to remain at the workplace are highly demoralised, with very low productivity. Downtime is also high as workers are consistently engaging in job actions.
The revival of Zimbabwe’s economy is next to impossible with the current crisis in labour relations.
To save Zimbabwe, people should vote for a government that can improve the welfare of workers.
Teacher unions are demanding varying amounts ranging from civil servants’ pre-October 2018 salaries of US$540 to US$1 260 per month.
More: Pindula News