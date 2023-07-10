CAPS United Denies Chitembwe Resignation Reports

CAPS United Denies Chitembwe Resignation Reports3 minutes ago
CAPS United has issued a statement refuting reports of Lloyd Chitembwe’s resignation as coach. The club expressed concern over the fake news circulating and confirmed that Chitembwe is still in charge. Said the club in a statement:
CAPS United has noted with great concern the fake news that is circulating about our Coach Lloyd Chitembwe.
The club would like to categorically state that the coach is still at the helm and any developments to the contrary will be communicated through the official channels.Feedback
The fake letter stated that CAPS United had announced that Coach Lloyd Chitembwe had resigned from the club, effective immediately. Read the letter:
The Executive at CAPS UNITED F.C. would like to announce that Coach LLOYD CHITEMBWE has tendered his resignation from the club, effective immediately. This was received with sadness, as Coach CHITEMBWE has played a great role so far. That being said, The Team will respect his decision.
Meanwhile, assistant coach TOSTAO KWASHI will guide this ship while we figure out a way forward in relation to the post of Head Coach.
More details will follow.
The fake letter followed Chitembwe’s recent comments expressing dissatisfaction with the club’s management and considering leaving after a defeat to Bulawayo Chiefs. Speaking after CAPS United lost 2-1 to Bulawayo Chiefs on Saturday, Chitembwe said:
You know I have been in football for a while particularly at Caps, both as a player and a coach. There are certain team dynamics that really need to be managed for the team to achieve greatness. In this case it’s very disappointing when some people are putting effort, but other people are bringing negative energy.
I’ve done enough but if it’s not good enough there’s no point to continue.
If the club is to go forward it needs someone else.
It’s premature to make a decision but it’s something I’m really, really considering.
CAPS United made a strong start to the season, but recent results have been less impressive:
- CAPS United 2-0 Manica Diamonds
- Ngezi 0-0 CAPS United
- CAPS United 1-0 Kariba
- Black Rhinos 0-2 CAPS United
- CAPS United 1-1 FC Platinum
- Chicken Inn 0-0 CAPS United
- CAPS United 0-2 Dynamos
- Yadah 0-1 CAPS United
- CAPS United 0-0 Hwange
- CAPS United 1-1 Simba Bhora
- Cranborne Bullets 2-1 CAPS United
- CAPS United 1-2 Highlanders
- Bulawayo Chiefs 2-1 CAPS United
