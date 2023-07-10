CCC Adopts Ward-to-Ward Campaign Approach For August 23 General Elections

We want to ensure that every voice is heard and that our policies reflect the needs and aspirations of the people we serve. We are confident that our ward-to-ward campaign will enable us to build connections with our constituents and deliver policies that reflect their needs and aspirations.

Kuwadzana East legislator, Chalton Hwende, stated that the move was also aimed at drumming up support for the opposition. Hwende said:

Just finished our door-to-door exercise in Kuwadzana East. We visited over 200 households. Our target is to ensure that we visit every household in the constituency so that we allow every potential voter to meet face-to-face with our candidates.

Some Political analysts believe that the ward-to-ward campaign could potentially strengthen CCC’s position in the upcoming elections by focusing on local issues and engaging directly with voters, building stronger relationships with communities, and gaining a better understanding of the issues that matter most to them. CCC leader, Nelson Chamisa, has also been on a whirlwind countrywide tour, meeting cluster leaders in rural areas.

This approach comes as the party’s national campaign launch which was scheduled for the 9th of July in Bindura was not sanctioned by police over the CCC’s alleged failure to meet minimum requirements.

