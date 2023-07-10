De Gea Sends Farewell Message To Manchester United Supporters

It’s been an unforgettable and successful period since I came here. I didn’t think from leaving Madrid as a young boy we would achieve what we did together.

Now, it’s the right time to undertake a new challenge, to push myself again in new surroundings.

Manchester will always be in my heart, Manchester has shaped me and will never leave me.

We’ve seen it all.

David De Gea has left Manchester United after 12 years and 545 appearances, the most by any goalkeeper in the club’s history. Manager Erik ten Hag praised De Gea’s character and ability, acknowledging how special it is to play even one game for Manchester United, let alone 545 games over 12 years.

De Gea earned the Golden Glove award for most clean sheets in the Premier League last season and won Player of the Year awards from both fans and teammates on four occasions.

United did not formally offer a new contract to De Gea, and after much thought, both parties decided to part ways. Ten Hag now requires a new No 1, and United is exploring various options, including positive discussions with Inter Milan over signing Andre Onana. United is also considering Dean Henderson’s return as No 1 following his loan spell at Nottingham Forest, and a deal for a No 2 with an interest in Urawa Red Diamonds’ Japanese international Zion Suzuki.

Tags

Leave a Comment