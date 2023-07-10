Dexter Nduna Donates 65 Cattle To Mnangagwa During A Pre-Election Rally

Chegutu produces 10 megalitres of treated water against a daily requirement of 20 megalitres.

So, His Excellency, is on the 20 megalitres expansion drive … he has drilled more than 80 boreholes to alleviate the water challenges because Chegutu has always been the epicentre of cholera and typhoid.

Information permanent secretary Ndavaningi Mangwana said Mashonaland West donated 100 heifers, six bulls, 105 goats, four sheep and 150 blankets to Mnangagwa. On his Twitter handle, Mnangagwa said:

We have heard of money being raised on Go-Fund for cars for leaders. Well and good. That’s sympathisers showing their love to their leader. Today, Zanu-PF Mash West province gave His Excellency President Mnangagwa 100 heifers, six bulls, 105 goats, four sheep and 150 blankets.

Managwana’s statement was also interpreted as an indirect criticism of the opposition party Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), which recently launched a Go-Fund-Me campaign to raise funds for purchasing an armoured vehicle for their leader, Nelson Chamisa. The campaign successfully raised US$122,300 towards the vehicle’s acquisition. On November 4, 2022, T. Basvi, also known as Mudhara B, who initiated the fundraiser in October 2021, announced that the funds had been “delivered to the beneficiary,” and that the “transaction had been concluded.“

