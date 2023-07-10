Human Rights Lawyers Question Release Of Rapist Under Presidential Amnesty Order

4 minutes ago

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) have formally requested an explanation from the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) regarding the release of a convicted rapist from Harare Central Prison under a recent presidential amnesty order.

The individual in question, Bobby Makaza, who is 59 years old and resides in Murehwa in Mashonaland East province, was released from Harare Central Prison on 19 May 2023 as part of a presidential amnesty declared by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on 12 May 2023. The amnesty, which was aimed at reducing the prison population, benefited some inmates, including convicted sexual offenders, after President Mnangagwa gazetted Clemency Order No. 1 of 2023.

However, the ZLHR lawyers, Tinashe Chinopfukutwa and Paidamoyo Saurombe, acting on behalf of Makaza’s victim, have demanded a detailed explanation from ZPCS Commissioner-General Moses Chihobvu about the basis upon which Makaza qualified for amnesty and subsequent release from Harare Central Prison in terms of Clemency Order No. 1 of 2023. The lawyers have informed Chihobvu that Makaza had been convicted and sentenced to serve an effective 16-year prison term on 2 April 2019, after standing trial at Murehwa Magistrates Court in Mashonaland East province on a charge of rape as defined in section 65 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

