Khama Billiat "Ignores" Kaizer Chiefs' New Contract Offer

However, to date, the player has not responded to the offer or any attempts to contact him.

Billiat was last seen at the Kaizer Chiefs Village on 29 June and has not answered any of the calls made or messages sent to him by the Club.

The team is currently in camp with all the players, yet Billiat, who is also expected to be there with his teammates, failed to show up and is currently nowhere to be found.

Reports in South Africa claimed that Billiat, who was reportedly earning R850 000 a month, was offered a contract extension on condition that he takes a pay cut.

