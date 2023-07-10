Pindula|Search Pindula
Khama Billiat "Ignores" Kaizer Chiefs' New Contract Offer

4 minutes ago
Mon, 10 Jul 2023 12:57:27 GMT
DStv premiership side Kaizer Chiefs have said Khama Billiat is “nowhere to be found” and the club’s efforts to get in contact with the Zimbabwean forward have been unfruitful.

In a statement, Amakhosi said they have tabled a new contract for Billiat, whose previous contract expired on 30 June 2023, but the player has not responded to the offer. Reads the statement:

Following the expiry of attacking midfielder Khama Billiat’s Kaizer Chiefs contract on 30 June 2023, the Club tabled a new offer for the Zimbabwean marksman to remain with Amakhosi.

However, to date, the player has not responded to the offer or any attempts to contact him.

Billiat was last seen at the Kaizer Chiefs Village on 29 June and has not answered any of the calls made or messages sent to him by the Club.

The team is currently in camp with all the players, yet Billiat, who is also expected to be there with his teammates, failed to show up and is currently nowhere to be found.

Reports in South Africa claimed that Billiat, who was reportedly earning R850 000 a month, was offered a contract extension on condition that he takes a pay cut.

