Malema Urges Zimbabweans In SA To Return Home And Vote In August Elections

No one is going to fight for these Zimbabweans who are loitering the streets here. They are their own liberators. For once, they must take responsibility and get into buses and go home and vote.

Zimbabweans are called upon to go home and vote, and stop blaming other people for their own misfortunes which they have got solutions to. That solution is August 23, 2023 where they will vote for a government of their choice which will restore peace in that beautiful country.

If they need help to go and vote, they must approach the EFF offices. We will be more than happy to rent buses for them to go home and vote.

The elections mark a critical opportunity for the people of Zimbabwe to elect a government of their choice to uplift the nation from the poverty that defines what was once known as the bread basket of Africa.

We call on the incumbent Zanu PF to resist the urge to practice violence against its political opponents, and any form of intimidation of citizens to coerce their vote.

Zimbabwe needs to enter an era of political tolerance that is not defined by the history of violence and suppression, but the possibility of peace, prosperity and continental unity.

Eleven presidential candidates have entered the race, including the incumbent President Mnangagwa, Nelson Chamisa of Citizens Coalition for Change, and other independent candidates.

South Africa has become a destination for hundreds of thousands of Zimbabweans who migrated there since the turn of the millennium due to the unstable economic and political conditions in Zimbabwe.

