Man Arrested For Throwing Stones At President Mnangagwa's Motorcade
A man from Harare has been brought before the Harare Magistrates Court on charges of disorderly conduct for throwing stones at President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s motorcade with stones on Julius Nyerere Way in Harare.
Benjamin Mupombwe, who is 30 years old and from Epworth, appeared before Magistrate Dennis Mangosi on Friday and has since been remanded in custody pending his bail application today. The State is the complainant in this matter.
What Happened?
According to the allegations, a member of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) was deployed on July 4, 2023, at the intersection of Julius Nyerere Way and Robson Manyika Avenue to control traffic while waiting for the presidential motorcade to pass. As the motorcade made its way through, Mupombwe is accused of throwing stones at it, resulting in his arrest.
Last year, Masimba Graig Muganira, a man from Epworth, was prevented by State security agents from confronting President Emmerson Mnangagwa during a speech in the dormitory town. Muganira attempted to breach security and race to the podium to confront Mnangagwa, but he was stopped a few meters away and allegedly assaulted behind the VVIP tent.
In yet another recent case, Dumisani Dangirwa, a 43-year-old man from Harare, was arrested for insulting Mnangagwa, alleging that the ZANU PF leader was a failure and would lose the elections scheduled for August 23. Dangirwa was remanded in custody.