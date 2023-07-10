Man Arrested For Throwing Stones At President Mnangagwa's Motorcade

3 minutes ago

A man from Harare has been brought before the Harare Magistrates Court on charges of disorderly conduct for throwing stones at President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s motorcade with stones on Julius Nyerere Way in Harare.

Benjamin Mupombwe, who is 30 years old and from Epworth, appeared before Magistrate Dennis Mangosi on Friday and has since been remanded in custody pending his bail application today. The State is the complainant in this matter.

What Happened?

According to the allegations, a member of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) was deployed on July 4, 2023, at the intersection of Julius Nyerere Way and Robson Manyika Avenue to control traffic while waiting for the presidential motorcade to pass. As the motorcade made its way through, Mupombwe is accused of throwing stones at it, resulting in his arrest.

