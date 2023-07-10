Police Instructed To Allow Opposition Parties To Hold Rallies

6 minutes ago

Provincial police commanders in Zimbabwe have been instructed to allow opposition political parties to hold their rallies. A memorandum from police headquarters to officers commanding police provinces and officers commanding the Support Unit, which was copied to the Director of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and the Director of Police Intelligence, police chiefs, says if there are objections, they must consult their superiors before taking any action.

The memo also says police actions should not be used to discredit the election procedures, which must be fair, peaceful, and credible. Read the memo: