Tagwirei Unfazed By Allegations Of Buying Mines With Fake Invoices And Fronts

7 minutes ago

Zimbabwean presidential advisor Kudakwashe Tagwirei has said he is unmoved by allegations that he bought nickel and gold mines with fake invoices and fronts worth R431m in 2019.

The Sentry and Open Secrets released a report titled “Fronts, Fakes, and Façades: How South African and Mauritian Enablers Helped Move Millions from Zimbabwe to Britain”. According to the report, Tagwirei used his relationships to gain state contracts and receive favoured access to hard currency. The report alleges that he moved suspicious funds from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) using fronts, false invoices, and offshore financial façades.

Tagwirei stands accused of using enablers from South African company directors, a Mauritian management company agent and a Cayman Islands investment fund. This was done to conceal the source of the final £8.7 million payment, and the report also alleges that the president of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa, and the permanent secretary at the finance ministry, George Guvamatanga, “took a close interest in Sotic’s affairs”.

Feedback