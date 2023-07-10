ZANU-PF Supporter Assaulted For Wearing Party Regalia At Barbourfields Stadium

4 minutes ago

A supporter of the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) was allegedly assaulted at Barbourfields Stadium (BF) in the Mpankweni stand on Sunday for wearing party regalia during the Highlanders and Triangle United match. Children of Zimbabwe War Veterans Association (COZWVA) posted on Twitter:

Zanu-pf supporter heavily beaten at Barbourfields Stadium (BF) at Mpankweni stand for wearing a party regalia.

The case highlights the ongoing issue of political violence in Zimbabwe after the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change recently reported that its members were assaulted by ZANU PF MPs in Gutu South following a visit by Nelson Chamisa.

Feedback