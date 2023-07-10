ZERA Penalised 140 Fuel Dealers For Operating Without Licenses And Selling Illegally

Fines ranging from US$50 to US$600 have been imposed on the different companies.

So far, three retail operators have had their licences suspended for purchasing fuel from unlicensed wholesalers.

The operation is not about recovering fuel but enforcing licensing regulations and long-term order in the sector.

Most unlicensed retailers sell petroleum products well below gazetted prices because they would have procured their products illegally.

He also said investigations are underway, but it is suspected that unlicensed retailers get their fuel through fraudulent activities, including smuggling, misdeclaration, and adulteration. Mazambani warned the public not to be lured by very low fuel prices as such products would have been tampered with.

