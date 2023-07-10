Zimbabwe's Sean Williams Named ICC Men's Cricket Qualifier Player Of The Tournament

6 minutes ago

Zimbabwe Cricket Chevrons’ all-rounder, Sean Williams, has been named the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s Cricket Qualifier Player of the Tournament for his exceptional performance, despite the team’s failure to qualify for the World Cup. Williams scored 600 runs during the tournament, including three centuries, which was a remarkable achievement and earned him the prestigious title.

The Chevrons failed to qualify for the World Cup despite topping the log standings in their qualifier group for some time.

During their last two Super Six matches, Zimbabwe needed two points to qualify for the Cricket World Cup, but they squandered both opportunities against an International Cricket Council full member and an associate side, just like in 2018.

Feedback