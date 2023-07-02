Ngezi Platinum Stars, FC Platinum, Manica Diamonds Win As PSL Returns After 3-week Break

7 minutes ago

Ngezi Platinum Stars moved to the top of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) log standings after beating Hwange 2-1 at Baobab Stadium on Saturday.

Madamburo raced into an early lead after just 12 minutes through a fine-headed goal by their captain Kudzai Chigwida.

They doubled their lead on the half-hour mark following an error by Hwange goalkeeper Nedrick Madeya whose goal kick clearance hit the back of Derlic Murimba and fell onto the path of fellow striker Tinotenda Musariranwa who headed home the loose ball.

