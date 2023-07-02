Ngezi Platinum Stars, FC Platinum, Manica Diamonds Win As PSL Returns After 3-week Break

Ngezi Platinum Stars, FC Platinum, Manica Diamonds Win As PSL Returns After 3-week Break7 minutes ago
Ngezi Platinum Stars moved to the top of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) log standings after beating Hwange 2-1 at Baobab Stadium on Saturday.
Madamburo raced into an early lead after just 12 minutes through a fine-headed goal by their captain Kudzai Chigwida.
They doubled their lead on the half-hour mark following an error by Hwange goalkeeper Nedrick Madeya whose goal kick clearance hit the back of Derlic Murimba and fell onto the path of fellow striker Tinotenda Musariranwa who headed home the loose ball.
Chipangano got their consolation through substitute Marceline Mlilo in the 58th minute but Ngezi held on to claim maximum points.
In a match played at Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane, FC Platinum beat Chicken Inn 2-0 through goals from Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya and Walter Musona.
ZPC Kariba made a winning return to Nyamhunga Stadium after beating Yadah Stars, while Green Fuel overcame Bulawayo Chiefs 2-0 at Luveve Stadium.
Castle Lager Premier Soccer League fixtures and results
Saturday 01 July 2023
Bulawayo Chiefs 0-2 Green Fuel
Manica Diamonds 1-0 Sheasham
FC Platinum 2-0 Chicken Inn
Ngezi Platinum Stars 2-1 Hwange
ZPC Kariba 2-1 Yadah
Sunday 02 July 2023
Black Rhinos vs Dynamos (Bata Stadium)
CAPS United vs Highlanders (Barbourfields Stadium)
Triangle United vs Cranborne Bullets (Gibbo Stadium)
Herentals College vs Simba Bhora (Mandava Stadium)
More: Pindula News